Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

