Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

