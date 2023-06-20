Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

