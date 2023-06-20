Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is WD Rutherford LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

