Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ARE stock opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.76. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8468354 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aecon Group Company Profile

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.35.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.