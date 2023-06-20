Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Aecon Group Stock Down 0.5 %
ARE stock opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.76. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8468354 earnings per share for the current year.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
