AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 947,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AeroVironment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -268.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Featured Stories
