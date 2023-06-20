AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 947,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -268.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

