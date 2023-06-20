AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gerry Agnew Sells 278,316 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £44,530.56 ($56,980.88).

AFC Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

LON AFC opened at GBX 16.04 ($0.21) on Tuesday. AFC Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.32 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of £119.55 million, a P/E ratio of -802.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.50) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

