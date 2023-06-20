Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 45,480,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 589,604 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 230.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.