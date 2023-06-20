Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Akerna Trading Up 47.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KERNW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

