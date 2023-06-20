Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

