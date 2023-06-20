Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 314,800 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alico by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alico by 1,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alico will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

