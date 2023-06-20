Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

ALYA stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

