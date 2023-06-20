Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Allakos Stock Down 2.9 %

ALLK stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allakos by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 15.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

