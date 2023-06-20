American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

AMH opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

