American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

AMS stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

