American States Water (NYSE:AWR) vs. Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Head-To-Head Review

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Trent and American States Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 43.25 American States Water $491.53 million 6.60 $78.40 million $2.66 32.96

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. American States Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 1 2 4 0 2.43 American States Water 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Severn Trent and American States Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

American States Water has a consensus target price of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Severn Trent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than American States Water.

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Severn Trent pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American States Water pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American States Water has increased its dividend for 68 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Trent and American States Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A American States Water 18.12% 12.74% 4.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of American States Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of American States Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American States Water beats Severn Trent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology; manages and sells land; and offers search services. It also provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense for design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks, as well as services to developers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2022, American States Water Company provided water service to 263,265 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,705 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

