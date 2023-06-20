AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Major Shareholder Sells $50,000,021.28 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $183.44.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $6,923,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

