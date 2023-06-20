Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $84.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

