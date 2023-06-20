Analysts Offer Predictions for Genesco Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $292.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

