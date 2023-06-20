Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $44.57

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission
In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
Allison Transmission stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
