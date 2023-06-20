Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.85 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $707.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

