Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Price Target at $24.44

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $21,980,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $20,436,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $13,237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,941,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AESI stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

