Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $222.76

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

