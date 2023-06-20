Analysts Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT at $19.00

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Insider Activity at Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,127.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,244.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.