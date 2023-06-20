Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) PT at $29.88

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -312.44 and a beta of 2.49. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,911.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 534,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

