Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $52.09

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 306.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 196,846 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,427,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.