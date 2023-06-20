Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $52.09

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 306.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 196,846 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,427,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

