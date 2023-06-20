Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $64.08

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.86, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DocuSign by 5.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.