Analysts Set Expectations for Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NVAX opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novavax by 82.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 155,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 170.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

