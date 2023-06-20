Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $62.75

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,673,000 after buying an additional 323,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,117 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.