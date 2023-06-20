Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 324.17

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.12).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.65) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.54) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 228.90 ($2.93) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £3,284.40 ($4,202.69). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,122.07). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.40 ($4,202.69). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,939 shares of company stock worth $688,371 and sold 328,169 shares worth $82,318,714. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

