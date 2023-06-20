Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $118.56

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.