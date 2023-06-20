Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $56.50

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NWE stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
