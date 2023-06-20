Analysts Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $844.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

