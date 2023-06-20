Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $438.56

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.70.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock valued at $40,709,629. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $441.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

