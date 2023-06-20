Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target at $189.25

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.6392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

