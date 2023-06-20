Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $704.88

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $704.88.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $732.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $748.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $679.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

