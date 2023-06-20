Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $16.82

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,601,660 shares in the company, valued at $127,431,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,431,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $2,747.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,051 over the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
Warby Parker Price Performance
WRBY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Read More
