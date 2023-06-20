Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $16.82

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,601,660 shares in the company, valued at $127,431,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,431,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $2,747.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,051 over the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,282,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,249,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRBY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

