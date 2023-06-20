Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $31.57

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $603,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WesBanco Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $19,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in WesBanco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 93,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.