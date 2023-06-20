Analyzing GB Sciences (GBLX) and Its Peers

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 362 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -1,269.70% -2,782.04% -24.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $132.09 million -$10.77 million 52.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GB Sciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GB Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 536 1470 3983 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GB Sciences peers beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

