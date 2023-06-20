Analyzing Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) & Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) and Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Nelnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nelnet and Chesswood Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chesswood Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Nelnet currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Chesswood Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.77%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than Nelnet.

This table compares Nelnet and Chesswood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 12.42% 6.63% 1.08% Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Nelnet pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nelnet and Chesswood Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.99 billion 1.87 $407.35 million $6.60 15.11 Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 6.64

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Chesswood Group. Chesswood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nelnet beats Chesswood Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The company's Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. Its Communications segment provides fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. The Company's Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. Its Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

