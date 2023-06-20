Analyzing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PubMatic and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.69%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 264.01%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than PubMatic.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 3.87 $28.70 million $0.31 61.55 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.39 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.16

This table compares PubMatic and Sangoma Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 7.02% 9.89% 4.94% Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PubMatic beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

