Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 19.08 $669.13 million $1.38 32.51 Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -10.92

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $350.56, suggesting a potential upside of 681.28%. Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 64.08% 6.81% 6.76% Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Gatos Silver on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

