AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $496.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

