Andrew Fay Acquires 5,000 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Fay purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,450.00 ($9,897.26).

Andrew Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Growthpoint Properties Australia alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Andrew Fay bought 35,000 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.11 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,850.00 ($74,554.79).

Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

About Growthpoint Properties Australia

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. For more than 13 years, Growthpoint has been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.