ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

