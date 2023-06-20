ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 789,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.15. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

