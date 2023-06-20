Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 109,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.52.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
