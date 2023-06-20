Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 2,136 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.