Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

