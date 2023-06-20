Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

